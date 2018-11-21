Celso Amo, the veteran Bicolano journalist, was killed during a heated argument in a basketball court

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Ceslo Amo, the Philippine Star correspondent who was killed during an altercation in a basketball court, was finally laid to rest on Wednesday, November 21, at Forest Lake here.

Amo, 66 and a resident of San Roque village in Daraga town, was treacherously stabbed to death by a construction worker with whom he had an argument during a basketball game last November 11.

During the interment, Kristella Marie “Bau” Amo, youngest daughter of the slain newsman, said that the killing of her father was "unjust, unbecoming and unacceptable." She also said she hoped that justice will be served.

Amo and the suspect, Adam Johnson M. Abanes, 33, of Barangay Dao, Pilar, Sorsogon, had a heated exchange of words while playing basketball that morning at the Daraga covered court.

Witnesses said Abanes asked Amo to give him the ball. However, Amo refused because he was set to go home. It was then the two argued.

Abanes left the court, witness said, only to return minutes later with a bladed weapon. The suspect then attacked Amo from behind, stabbing him repeatedly in the back, abdomen and chest.

Amo was rushed to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) where he died two hours later while being treated.

Daraga police, led by Superintendent Benito Dipad, filed murder charges against the 33-year-old Abanes.

However, the Albay Provincial Prosecutors Office downgraded the case into homicide, saying the police was not able to provide the probable cause for the filing of murder charges against the suspect.

Amo's relatives and members of the various media groups in Albay protested the decision of the prosecutors.

Amo was an employee of Philippine Information Agency since 1975 before joining mainstream media in the 90s.

Aside from writing for the Philippine Star, Amo was editor-in-chief of Windows, the publication of the city government of Legazpi. He also wrote for Bicol Mail, Dyaryo Bikol, and the Philippine News Agency.

He left behind his two children Chuck and Kristella Marie, both registered nurses. – Rappler.com