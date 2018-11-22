COOP-NATCCO Representative Anthony Bravo and other passengers sustain minor scratches and bruises, but the pilot reportedly suffers head injuries

Published 4:46 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A helicopter carrying Cooperative NATCCO Network Party (COOP-NATCCO) Representative Anthony Bravo and former House secretary general Cesar Pareja crashed at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac, on Thursday, November 22.

Bravo’s chief of staff Rene Buenviaje confirmed the incident to Rappler on Thursday.

Bravo, Pareja, and other passengers sustained only minor scratches and bruises but the pilot had head injuries and a crew member had a broken arm following the crash.

Buenviaje said one of Bravo’s staff members who was in Tarlac called him after the helicopter crashed just as it was about to land in Crow Valley.

Bravo and Pareja were attending an event in Tarlac organized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“He’s (Bravo is) okay now. May mga minor bruises and scratches lang daw sabi no’ng staff na nando’n (He only has minor bruises and scratches said our staff who was there),” said Buenviaje.

Pareja, however, said that the helicopter pilot suffered head injuries, while a crew member’s arm was broken.

“The pilot suffered head injuries [and] the crew has a broken arm. I have minor scratches along with most of the passengers. The helicopter crashed just as we were about to land in Crow Valley,” said Pareja in a text message.

Pareja was the House secretary general when Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez was still speaker. – Rappler.com