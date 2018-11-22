(UPDATED) Millar, also an official of the Marawi rehabilitation task force, has been accused of corruption, says Malacañang

Published 5:17 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) secretary-general Falconi Millar, Malacañang announced on Thursday, November 22.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo announced the "termination of services" of Millar "due to allegations of corruption."

He did not elaborate on these accusations, only giving assurances that Duterte "will not tolerate even a whiff of corruption in the Executive Branch of Government.

Panelo said Duterte's order "takes effect immediately."

In an event in Cavite later, Duterte said he had signed Millar's dismissal order before leaving his office

He did not explain the alleged corruption accusations against Millar but only said, "When you are there, secretary-general, you have the power, you have the authority, you can do corruption and it can corrupt you."

Millar denied the corruption allegation.

"It is an obvious demolition job. In protecting the interest of the government, I have annoyed some personalities. I filed my resignation this morning," he said in a statement.

Millar, apart from being a HUDCC official, is also secretariat head of Task Force Bangon Marawi, the task force in charge of Marawi rehabilitation.

Malacañang said the Marawi rehabilitation will not be affected by Millar's sacking.

"We assure the public that the delivery of pubic services shall unimpedely (sic) continue, especially in rehabilitating Marawi City and other affected areas," said Panelo. – Rappler.com