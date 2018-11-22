The giant leatherback turtle spends time ashore for treatment of the bruises it sustained from getting entangled in a fishing net off the coast of Balatan town

Published 1:11 AM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities and residents of a coastal village in Balatan town, Camarines Sur, on Thursday, November 22, released a giant leatherback sea turtle brought ashore that morning by a fisherman after the creature got entangled in a fishing net in Ragay Gulf.

The giant turtle, a female, received treatment for its bruises and was tagged prior to its release.

Ryan Cediño, a research assistant at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, fully documented the treatment and release of the animal on his Facebook page.

It marked the second time for fishermen to accidentally catch a leatherback sea turtle in the same area, making Balatan town a hotspot for marine turtles. In July, fishermen caught a smaller leatherback turtle. – Rappler.com