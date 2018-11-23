This is to 'suppress lawless violence and acts of terror' in those areas, according to Memorandum Order 32 which also reinforces guidelines for the implementation of a state of national emergency

Published 9:47 AM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the deployment of more soldiers and police in the Bicol region and the provinces of Samar, Negros Oriental, and Negros Occidental to "suppress lawless violence and acts of terror."

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum Order No. 32 upon orders of President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, November 22. Malacañang released the document to the media on Friday, November 23.

Malacañang orders deployment of additional troops to quell violence in Samar, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Bicol and reinforces guidelines under state of national emergency on account of lawless violence. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/w94bMldRcO — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) November 23, 2018

MO 32 orders the Department of National Defense and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to "coordinate the immediate deployment of additional forces of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) to suppress lawless violence and acts of terror" in those areas.

It directs the soldiers and cops to "prevent such violence from spreading and escalating elsewhere in the country."

The document does not cite specific incidents of lawless violence and acts of terror in Samar, Bicol, and Negros Island which warranted the deployment of more troops.

It only states that a "number of sporadic acts of violence have occurred recently" in those areas and that they "appear to have been committed by lawless groups."

Since October, there have been news reports of New People's Army attacks in these places.

Duterte and the military have alleged that the NPA is behind the massacre of 9 sugarcane farmers in Sagay City, Negros Occidental last October 20.

Two days before the Sagay incident, 3 police escorts and a Food and Drug Administration official were killed in a NPA ambush in Lupi, Camarines Sur in the Bicol region.

On October 30, a police officer was wounded in a suspected NPA attack in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

Reinforcing rules on state of national emergency

Memorandum No 32 also reinforces Palace guidelines for the implementation of a state of national emergency on account of lawless violence, issued in 2016.

Duterte had declared a state of national emergency in early September 2016 after the bombing of a night market in Davao City that killed over a dozen people.

These guidelines, outlined in Memorandum Order 3 (series of 2016), explain how there is to be heightened visibility of police and military in critical public areas.

It also enumerates the cases when warrantless arrests may be made and what law enforcement authorities are allowed to do at checkpoints and stop-and-frisk situations.

The new Palace order states that reinforcing these guidelines is needed "in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives and destruction of property and bring the whole country back to a state of complete normalcy as quickly as possible."

The declaration of a state of national emergency in 2016 was meant to suppress lawless violence specifically in the region of Mindanao and prevent its escalation in other parts of the country.

Malacañang issued MO 32 just over a month before the end of martial law in Mindanao, which is supposed to lapse on December 31. Military chief Carlito Galvez Jr his predecessor, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, support another martial law extension.

The PNP had also said it would recommend another extension of martial law, while at least 3 Palace officials have expressed openness to it. – Rappler.com