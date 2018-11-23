LIVE: Forum on maritime disputes in the South China Sea
MANILA, Philippines – Talks about the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute heated up again following the historic state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Philippines.
A forum on Friday, November 23, planned long before the visit of Xi, aims to shed light on this issue.
The event, titled Maritime Disputes in the South China Sea: Navigating the Diplomatic Waters, is joined by high-level officials, diplomats, and experts on the South China Sea issue.
Speakers include the following:
- Judge Stanislaw Pawlak, member of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
- Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio
- Dr Jay Batongbacal, director of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea
- Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, member of the Senate committee on foreign relations
- EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen
- Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Generoso Calonge
Watch the forum live on Rappler. – Rappler.com
