Published 11:07 AM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Talks about the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) dispute heated up again following the historic state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Philippines.

A forum on Friday, November 23, planned long before the visit of Xi, aims to shed light on this issue.

The event, titled Maritime Disputes in the South China Sea: Navigating the Diplomatic Waters, is joined by high-level officials, diplomats, and experts on the South China Sea issue.

Speakers include the following:

Judge Stanislaw Pawlak, member of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea

Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio

Dr Jay Batongbacal, director of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, member of the Senate committee on foreign relations

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Generoso Calonge

