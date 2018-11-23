Colonel Leonel Nicolas, commander of Taskforce Zamboanga, says an Abu Sayyaf member was also killed during the clash in Limaong Island

Published 11:22 AM, November 23, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – At least 3 people were killed, including a woman and a 7-year-old child, during an encounter between soldiers and members of the Abu Sayyaf group in Limaong Island here early Friday morning, November 23.

Colonel Leonel Nicolas, commander of Taskforce Zamboanga, said Abu Sayyaf member Abu Nibras was among those killed during the 10-minute gunbattle that started at around 5 am.

He said Nibras is a known follower of the late Abu Sayyaf subleader Isnilon Hapilon and Abdullah Indanan in Basilan.

Nicolas said a child and a woman, who were not identified as of posting, were killed in the crossfire.

Three other minors were also reported wounded after being caught in the crossfire, and were brought immediately to a hospital for medical attention, he said.

Nicolas said the troops had no idea that there were civilians near the encounter site.

The Taskforce Zamboanga team were in Limaong to verify information from civilians that armed men were sighted there near dawn Friday. – Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com