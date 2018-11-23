Police identify the victim as 26-year-old Chinese Wang Yalei

November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested 4 Chinese in connection with the gruesome killing of a Chinese woman in a Makati City condominium on Thursday night, November 22.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Wang Yalei, whose dismembered body parts were found in the condominium unit of suspect Zhang Chuning.

The other suspects are Zhang Cha Quan, Wang Xue, and Zhang Xixi.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said the suspects and the victim reportedly had a drinking spree in Zhang Chuning's condominium unit in Lerato Residence Tower 1 in Barangay Bel-Air.

Eleazar said Wang and Zhang Chuning got into a heated argument, and that the latter claimed the victim reportedly tried to stab her.

Zhang Chuning told police she was able to wrest control of the knife, and confessed to authorities that she stabbed the victim several times.

Eleazar cited a love triangle as a possible motive for the killing, based on what Zhang Chuning had told police.

The NCRPO chief said the killing was discovered after the condominium's housekeeping personnel found a nylon bag with bloodied clothes and a kitchen knife in the condominium's recovery facility at around 6:30 p.m on Thursday.

After checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the building, condominium security traced the disposal to suspect Zhang Chuning's unit, where they found the bags with the victim's body parts.

Eleazar said the security guards immediately called the police upon discovery of the bags.

Police said the victim was killed at around 4 am on Thursday, allowing time for the unit to be cleaned. – Rappler.com