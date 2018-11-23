Marikina police say the brother-in-law of the DILG undersecretary was selling shabu inside a house that was raided by authorities

Published 4:58 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Police arrested the brother-in-law of Interior undersecretary Martin Diño and two others in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Marikina City over a week ago.

It was only Friday, November 23, or ten days after the arrest, did Senior Superintendent Roger Quesada, chief of the Marikina City police, confirm that suspect Manuel Bautista was Diño's brother-in-law.

Diño, a self-styled anti-drugs, anti-corruption crusader supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was appointed undersecretary of Department of Interior and Local Government in January 2018.

Quesada said Diño called up Marikina police the day after Bautista was arrested.

“Hindi naman kami puwedeng magsalita kung kamag-anak siya ni Usec Dino, pero tumawag siya sa opisina namin. 'Yung tao ko nakausap ni Usec after mahuli 'yung bayaw nya. Until kahapon (November 23) na kinumpirma ni Usec na bayaw n'ya yun kaya kinumpirma na rin namin sa media,” Quesada said."

(We could not tell the public that we arrested a relative of Usec Diño. But he called our office and the Usec talked with our personnel after the arrest of his brother-in-law. The Usec confirmed yesterday that it was his brother-in-law we arrested, only then did we inform media.)

Quesada said Diño told him that he would not interfere with the case of Bautista.

According to a report by Marikina police, the 52-year-old Bautista was arrested on November 12 when the authorities raided the house of Marie Oishi in Barangay Concepcion. Aside from Bautista and Oishi, also apprehended inside the house was a certain Rafael Pineda.

Quesada said Oishi is known as an illegal drugs personality in Marikina. In August, her husband and son were also nabbed by Marikina Police on drug-related charges.

The police report said Oishi and Bautista were arrested after they sold shabu to an undercover policeman.

Pineda, on the hand, had just purchased illegal drugs from the two suspects just before the raiding team arrived.

Police confiscated from the suspects 4 plastic sachets possibly containing shabu, as well as, the marked money.

Meanwhile, Bautista denied he was involved with illegal drugs. He told police that he was a Grab driver and that he was in the area because he has just dropped off a passenger. – Rappler.com