Yuksel Ibrahim faces numerous charges after he assaulted a traffic enforcer in a busy Makati street

Published 8:34 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Makati Mayor Abigail Binay wants an abusive Turk deported for assaulting a traffic enforcer along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue on Thursday, November 22..

Binay said she ordered Friday, November 23, the city legal department to file for the immediate deportation of 24-year-old Yuksel Ibrahim of Turkey.

The Southern Police District charged Ibrahim with direct assault, threat, resisting arrest, and malicious mischief. He is now in police custody.

"We will not tolerate Mr. Ibrahim's disrespectful and abusive behavior. Our traffic enforcer, Michael Orcino, was at his designated post performing his duties when the incident happened. Mr. Ibrahim had no right to assault an officer who only asked to see his driver's license. His behavior was arrogant and uncivilized. He should be deported and declared 'persona non grata'," Binay said.

The mayor also said Ibrahim blatantly broke Philippine laws by driving without a license.

Makati traffic enforcers flagged down Ibrahim around 5 pm, Thursday at the corner of Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue and Bautista St., in Barangay Palanan.

According to the incident report, Ibrahim was driving a black Honda when he struck the extended arm of Orcino who was directing traffic in the area.

The enforcer told Ibrahim to pull over and asked for his driver's license.

Rather than following the request, Ibrahim attempted to drive off. Orcino used his motorcycle to block the car's path.

At this point, Ibrahim got mad, alighted from the vehicle and dragged the motorcycle out of the way. He assaulted Orcino when the traffic enforcer refused to let him pass through.

Orcino was able to record the incident through his body camera. However, the body camera was knocked off because of Ibrahim's repeated shoving and pushing.

Also facing charges is a certain Felix Pancha, who was with Ibrahim inside the vehicle during the incident. Pancha was seen trying to help Ibrahim flee the area. – Rappler.com