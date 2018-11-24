LOOK: La Union towns put up banners seeking justice for slain officials
Published 10:51 AM, November 24, 2018
Updated 10:51 AM, November 24, 2018
CRY FOR JUSTICE. The Balaoan Municipal Hall displays posters seeking justice for slain officials. All photos by Mau Victa/Rappler
LA UNION, Philippines – Black banners and tarpaulins are displayed along the highway and other areas in the towns of Balaoan and Sudipen in La Union province, calling for justice for their slain local elected officials.
On November 14, Balaoan Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion was killed with his aide in an ambush. His daughter Mayor Aleli Concepcion was also wounded.
Mayor Alexander Buquing of Supiden was killed in an ambush on October 1, along with his driver and police guard. His wife Vice Mayor Joy Buquing was wounded in the attack.
Former congressman Eufranio Eriguel and his two bodyguards were killed on May 12.
The provincial office of the Commission on Elections is in favor of placing La Union in the election hotspots list, and under the control of the Comelec. This would ensure the presence of security forces during the election period.
MOURNING. The Balaoan welcome arch is fitted with black cloth to mourn the killing of Vice Mayor Al-Fred Concepcion
SUPIDEN. A poster with the image of the late mayor Alexander Buquing flanked by his driver and bodyguard, all killed in an ambush in October 1, stands near the welcome arch of Supiden town
REMINDER. Another poster just outside the Balaoan Municipal Hall with the image of the late Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion
Along the stretch of highway in Balaoan and Sudipen, La Union province are black banners and tarpaulin calling for justice on the killing of Mayors who were assassinated during the start of the election season. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
– Mauricio Victa/Rappler.com