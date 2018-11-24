The provincial office of the Commission on Elections is in favor of placing La Union in the hotspots list, and under the control of the Comelec

Published 10:51 AM, November 24, 2018

LA UNION, Philippines – Black banners and tarpaulins are displayed along the highway and other areas in the towns of Balaoan and Sudipen in La Union province, calling for justice for their slain local elected officials.

On November 14, Balaoan Vice Mayor Al-fred Concepcion was killed with his aide in an ambush. His daughter Mayor Aleli Concepcion was also wounded.

Mayor Alexander Buquing of Supiden was killed in an ambush on October 1, along with his driver and police guard. His wife Vice Mayor Joy Buquing was wounded in the attack.

Former congressman Eufranio Eriguel and his two bodyguards were killed on May 12.

The provincial office of the Commission on Elections is in favor of placing La Union in the election hotspots list, and under the control of the Comelec. This would ensure the presence of security forces during the election period.

– Mauricio Victa/Rappler.com