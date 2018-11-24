Published 7:00 PM, November 24, 2018
Updated 7:00 PM, November 24, 2018
UNITY AND COOPERATION. Participants run while showing the Bayanihan spirit by carrying a bahay kubo (nipa hut) during the annual Buhat Kubo Race, part of the 2018 Bayanihan Festival in Pasig City on November 17. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
EXCAVATE MARCOS. Activists stage a protest action at the gate of Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on November 18, 2018 to mark the second year anniversary of the Marcos burial and to denounce the government's failure to arrest Imelda Marcos. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
'HOME'. Evacuees sift through a pile of clothing at an evacuee encampment in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, California on November 17, 2018. Photo by Josh Edelson/ AFP
PROTEST. An Indian schoolgirl looks on with her face painted during an event to celebrate World Toilet Day in New Delhi on November 19, 2018. Photo by Money Sharma/AFP
CELEBRATION. A Pakistani Muslim prays at an illuminated mosque in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad, in Karachi on November 20, 2018. Photo by Asif Hassan/AFP
CARAVAN. Central American migrants —mostly Hondurans— moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, walk in the Mexican border city of Mexicali, Baja California state on their way to Tijuana, Mexico, on November 20, 2018. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP
STATE VISIT. Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Rodrigo Duterte react after a joint press statement at the Malacanang Presidential Palace on November 20, 2018. Photo by Mark Cristino/Pool/AFP
NO TO CHINA. Student activists stage a picket protest near the Malacanang Palace while President Rodrigo Duterte welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit on November 20, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
RAINY DEPARTURE. China's President Xi Jinping carries an umbrella while walking up a set of stairs to his plane as he departs from Manila at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on November 21, 2018. Photo by Noel Celis/AFP
ELECTION FEVER. Supporters of Democratic Republic of Congo joint opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu sing and dance as they wait for him to address the crowd after his arrival in Kinshasa to launch his campaign on November 21, 2018. Photo by John Wessels/AFP
MAMA'S GIRL. New-born giraffe Ella and her mother Amalka at their enclosure at Berlin's Tierpark zoo November 20, 2018. Photo by Paul Zinken/DPA/AFP
GENTLE GIANT. Children are dwarfed by a 500-kilo female leatherback sea turtle accidentally caught off the coast of Balatan town, Camarines Sur on November 22, 2018. Photo by Ryan Cediño, NSAP Enumerator/BFAR
