Authorities say retired Police Officer 2 Dario Bolandia Ayes owns the site where boxes containing improvised explosive devices have been found

Published 7:40 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A retired policeman was arrested in Northern Samar after improvised explosive devices were discovered in his alleged property.

The recovery of the IED materials came after an explosion rocked the area on Thursday, November 22, killing two people, Romeo Inosentes and Norberto Solana Jr of San Antonio, and injuring two others, Jun Jun Donato and Nilo Cuanic of Poblacion Lope de Vega.

Upon receiving information, the Philippine Coast Guard on Friday, November 23, conducted paneling operations at a boat construction site in Purok 3 of Barangay Bobolosan, Laoang, and found 4 green boxes containing 240 pieces of tetryl booster without blasting caps.

Authorities said the site was owned by retired Police Officer 2 Dario Bolandia Ayes.

PCG said the boxes have been turned over to the Northern Samar Police Provincial Office, while Ayes was taken into police custody for inquest proceeding. – Rappler.com

Arrested man in handcuffs image via Shutterstock