According to a police report, suspect Narc Delemios fired at cops after seeing them approaching his hideout in Pasay City

Published 12:35 AM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Pasay City police intelligence chief and the man who confessed to killing a model Grab driver both died following an encounter on Sunday, November 25.

Police Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after he was shot by Narc Delemios, the fugitive who confessed to killing Gerardo Maquidato Jr in 2017.

Delemios died on the spot during the encounter.

According to a police report, Delemios fired at cops after seeing them approaching his hideout in Barangay 148, Zone 16, in Pasay City.

The cops were acting on tips from concerned citizens on Delemios' whereabouts after he escaped the city jail last August 14.

Delemios first surrendered to the police in November 2017 after killing Maquidato in October 2017, saying that the Grab driver was killed because he fought back.

"Pera lang po ang gusto kong kuhanin sa kanya, pero ininsist po niya," Delemios had said in a press conference following his surrender. "Lumaban po siya kaya ko po nagawa na ganoon."

(I just wanted to get money from him, but he insisted. He fought back, that's why I did it.) – Rappler.com