Judge Stanislaw Pawlak, one of the 5 judges in the Philippines' case against China, sits down with Rappler for a rare interview about the historic Hague ruling of 2016

Published 5:17 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) became the talk of the town again after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Philippines and a memorandum on oil and gas development was signed in Xi's presence.

To deepen our understanding of the issue, Rappler talks to Judge Stanislaw Pawlak, one of the 5 judges in the Philippines' case against China at The Hague.

Pawlak, 85, is a Polish diplomat who belongs to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. He recently visited Manila and spoke at a forum on the West Philippine Sea, organized by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung.

Pawlak sits down with Rappler for a rare interview about the Philippines' case against China, the value of international law, and the need for wisdom to counter the "law of the jungle" in international affairs.

Watch Pawlak's interview on Rappler Talk. – Rappler.com