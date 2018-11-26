The volcano in Albay remains under Alert Level 2, which means 'a moderate level of unrest'

Published 12:30 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mount Mayon in Albay again spewed ash on Monday morning, November 26.

In a bulletin issued 10:15 am on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said two phreatic eruptions were observed between 7:59 am and 8:05 am.

A phreatic eruption is steam-driven and occurs when water beneath the ground or on the surface is heated by magma, lava, hot rocks, or new volcanic deposits.

"The events generated grayish to grayish white ash plume that rose 300 to 500 meters above the summit before drifting southwest," Phivolcs said.

Mayon volcano has been under Alert Level 2 since late March this year, which means "a moderate level of unrest."

Phivolcs warned that "sudden explosions, lava collapses, pyroclastic density currents or PDCs, and ashfall can still occur and threaten areas in the upper to middle slopes of Mayon."

It reiterated that people should not be allowed to enter the 6-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and the 7-kilometer-radius extended danger zone stretching from Anoling, Camalig, to Sta Misericordia, Sto Domingo.

"People residing close to these danger areas are also advised to observe precautions associated with rockfalls, PDCs, and ashfall," Phivolcs said.

Aircraft must also avoid flying close to Mount Mayon's summit.

Back in January, the volcano was placed under Alert Level 4, which meant a "hazardous" eruption was possible.

This status was lowered to Alert Level 3, and then to Alert Level 2, in March. More than 54,600 evacuees were also allowed to go home. – Rappler.com