'Pinaka minimum na yan yung dismissal from the service,' says PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde

Published 1:51 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cops who are found inside casinos or any gambling operation will face dismissal from service “at the very least,” Philippine National Police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said Monday, November 26.

Albayalde made the announcement in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s warning police not to enter Okada Manila, a casino in Parañaque City which he described was a place for “the lowlife in society.”

“They will face dismissal... from the service because that is a violation of a direct order,” Alabayalde told reporters in a press briefing.

The top cop also reminded police that aside from Duterte’s warning, existing laws prohibit police officers and uniformed personnel from entering casinos or gambling establishments.

Among these are the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials, various presidential decrees, and Memorandum Circular 6 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in 2016, which restated the ban.

Asked if there were any specific incidents where police were found to be involved in gambling activities, Albayalde said there were no recent ones but that the PNP continued to monitor its cops.

“Sometimes kasi meron kasing namomonitor despite the cautions, despite these reminders…kung minsan, in spite of these reminders meron talagang matigas ang ulo,” he said.

(Sometimes there are those we monitor despite the cautions, despite the reminders… in spite of these reminders, sometimes there are those who are just hard-headed.)

Along with the warning to cops, President Duterte earlier said he would also send soldiers to patrol the area should he “lose his patience.” – Rappler.com