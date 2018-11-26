Lawmakers seek to extend until 2019 the validity of funds being used for ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the country, including the allocations for Marawi City

Published 4:00 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives approved on 3rd and final reading a joint resolution that would extend for one year the availability of funds allocated for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and for capital outlay under the 2018 national budget.

Legislators gave their nod to House Joint Resolution (HJR) No. 32 with a vote of 194-6-0 on Monday, November 26, just 6 days after they approved the resolution on 2nd reading on November 20.

HJR 32 aims to ensure that funds for ongoing rehabilitation efforts – like the allocations for rebuilding war-torn Marawi City – can still be used legally by the government beyond December 31, 2018.

Without the extension of the 2018 budget's validity, the government will not be able to use these funds come January 1, 2019.

If passed into law, HJR 32 would extend the validity of the MOEE and capital outlay funds under the 2018 budget to December 31, 2019. HJR 32 would have the full force and effect of the law if it is also approved by the Senate and signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The joint resolution is authored by no less than Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Majority Leader Rolando Andaya, Minority Leader Danilo Suarez, and House committee on appropriations senior vice chairperson Maria Carmen Zamora.

The House already approved the proposed P3.757-trillion budget for 2019 on 3rd and final reading on November 20.

Read a full copy of HJR 32 below:

– Rappler.com