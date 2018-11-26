President Rodrigo Duterte also says he suspects that Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, a vocal critic of the government's bloody anti-drug campaign, is himself into drugs

Published 6:40 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reviving his rants against priests and bishops of the Catholic faith, President Rodrigo Duterte encouraged Catholics to just build their own chapels so they won't need to go to church.

"You build your own chapel in your own house and pray there. You don't have to go to church to pay for these idiots," he said on Monday, November 26, in a speech in Davao City.

He spent a chunk of his speech claiming bishops and priests pocket money offered by mass-goers and criticizing the imposition of fees for baptisms, marriages, and services for the dead.

"Pagka baptism bayad...pagka namatay bayad (For a baptism, you have to pay...when someone dies, you have to pay)," said Duterte, president of a predominantly Catholic country.

But he quickly clarified that Catholics should still go to church if the church is run by priests he is friends with.

"Pero 'yung ibang pari kaibigan ko. Magbigay ka sa Ma-a (But some priests are my friends. You give Mass offerings in Ma-a)," he said, referring to an area in Davao City.

Duterte again made claims about Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, among the Catholic Church leaders most outspoken about the government's bloody campaign against illegal drugs. This time, the President said he suspects the bishop himself is into drugs.

This time, Duterte made it clear he was referring to David, identifying him as the bishop of Caloocan.

"David! Nagdududa nga ako bakit ka sige ikot diyan nang gabi. Duda tuloy ako, putang ina, nasa droga ka (David! I'm having my doubts because you keep going around at night. I have suspicions, son of a bitch, that you're into drugs)," said Duterte.

In his speech, delivered at the inauguration of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, he again defended his controversial "God is stupid" remark and his beef with the "original sin" tenet in the Catholic faith. (READ: In 24 hours, Duterte breaks vow to stop hitting the Church) – Rappler.com