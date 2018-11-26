The High Court itself had previously ruled that allowing criminals guilty of crimes involving moral turpitude to become state witnesses is arbitrary

Published 6:08 PM, November 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reverse a ruling that denied her plea to disqualify 13 convict-witnesses from testifying against her in connection with illegal drug trading charges filed by the justice department. This was what detained Senator Leila de Lima asked the Court of Appeals last week.

De Lima asserted in a 26-page petition for certiorari and prohibition that Judge Lorna Navarro-Domingo of Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess in jurisdiction when she denied her plea to disqualify the convicts.

Citing the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act and the Rules of Court, De Lima said the 13 convicted criminals should be disqualified from becoming state witnesses. Criminal conviction, she argued, should be basis for disqualification as a witness.

The 13 are German Agojo, Nonilo Arile, Jojo Baligad, Joel Capones, Peter Co, Herbert Colanggo, Engelberto Durano, Rodolfo Magleo, Noel Martinez, Jaime Patcho, Vicente Sy, Hans Tan, and Froilan Trestiza.

No less than the High Court itself had previously ruled that allowing criminals guilty of crimes involving moral turpitude to become state witnesses is both arbitrary and a gross violation of the Rules of Court.

De Lima’s petition said the Muntinlupa RTC judge – “in a whimsical, capricious, despotic, and arbitrary manner” – did not apply the law and committed grave abuse of discretion, amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction.

The Muntinlupa RTC had based its decision not to disqualify the convicted criminals from testifying against De Lima on Section 20 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedures. It says that “all persons who can perceive, and perceiving, can make their known perception to others, may be witnesses.”

Disputing claims that the 13 convicts were ordinary witnesses, the senator said they were illegally admitted into the Witness Protection Program (WPP). They were granted immunity as state witnesses and are therefore not ordinary witnesses.

The 13 were granted immunity under Section 12 of Republic Act 6981, the law that grants immunity only to state witnesses, she said.

Issue a TRO

De Lima then asked the CA to issue a temporary restraining order and a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the Muntinlupa RTC and the justice department from presenting the convicts in court as witnesses.

De Lima earlier went to the Ombudsman to file a complaint against former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II and current Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra for using convicts as state witnesses in the drug case against her.

In her complaint, De Lima said both men violated both the WPP and the anti-graft law.

Guevarra, however, contradicted De Lima, saying that as far as he knew, “no convicted person has been used as a state witness against Senator De Lima."

None of the 13 convicts who testified against her in the Senate and House hearings had been admitted into the WPP, Guevarra said. And because De Lima faces charges pertaining to the illegal trade of drugs inside the National Bilibid Prison, it would “not be surprising that inmates might be called upon to testify.” – Rappler.com