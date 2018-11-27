The wage increase takes effect on November 27 as ordered by the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board, which cited the need to 'help workers cope with rising cost of living'

Published 10:23 AM, November 27, 2018

PALAWAN, Philippines – Minimum wage earners in Mimaropa will get higher pay starting Tuesday, November 27, the effectivity date of the wage order approved by the regional wage board last month.

The Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Mimaropa issued Wage Order No. RB-MIMAROPA-09 on October 9, increasing the daily minimum wage rates in the region as follows:

A P12-daily basic wage increase for workers in establishments employing less than 10 people (from P271 to P283)

A P20-daily basic wage increase for workers in establishments employing 10 people or more (from P300 to P320)

Employees in establishments with less than 10 workers are also entitled to another P11-basic wage increase or a daily minimum wage of P294 effective February 1, 2019, as per the last tranche stated in the previous wage order issued last year.

“After thorough review of the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the region and provinces, together with the results of its public consultation and public hearing, a consensus was reached among the board members that there is a need to help workers cope with rising cost of living,” the RTWPB said.

The new wage order covers private sector minimum wage workers in the provinces of Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Palawan; and Calapan City and Puerto Princesa City.

It will be applied regardless of the workers' position, designation or status of employment, and the method by which their wages are paid.

The wage order does not cover household or domestic workers, persons in the personal service of another, and workers of duly-registered barangay micro-business enterprises.

The prescribed minimum wage rates for workers of construction, security, janitorial, and similar services, meanwhile, shall be shouldered by the principals or clients.

All workers paid by result, including those who are paid by piecework, “takay,” “pakyaw” or task basis shall be entitled to receive the prescribed minimum wage rate for 8 normal working hours a day, or a proportion of which for working less than 8 hours.

Apprentices and learners shall receive not less than 75% of the applicable minimum wage rates prescribed in the order.

The wage order gives no exemption, and encourages private businesses to adopt productivity improvement schemes to sustain rising levels of wages, and enhance competitiveness.

Any employer who refuses or fails to adhere to the order faces a fine of P25,000 to P100,000, and two to 4 years of imprisonment for violation of Republic Act No. 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act. Complaints on non-compliance shall be filed with the regional Department of Labor and Employment office.

Labor groups have been batting for higher wages, citing higher prices of basic goods and transportation.