Malacañang releases 7 of the 29 agreements signed between the Philippines and China during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit. See the released documents here.

Published 11:31 AM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Starting Monday, November 26, Malacañang released 7 of the 29 agreements signed between the Philippines and China during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This comes after calls from many sectors for full transparency on the agreements signed with China.

This page compiles all these officially released documents with a short description of their contents, and will be updated as the government releases more documents.

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Oil and Gas Development between Philippines and China

This non-legally binding "framework" agreement creates two bodies to study joint oil and gas exploration and exploitation in "relevant maritime areas." It states that the Philippines and China are to craft cooperation agreements in one year. (More details here.)

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative between Philippines and China

This document formalizes the Philippines' participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative where the two countries agree to cooperate in the areas of infrastructure development, transportation, telecommunications, energy and "other areas of mutual interest," all for linking their economies and the economies of other countries along the ancient Silk Trade route. (More details here.)

Implementation Agreement of the Feasibility Study of Davao City Expressway Project



This agreement outlines the scope and responsibilities of Chinese aid body Agency for International Economic Cooperation (AIEC), Chinese firm CCCC Highways Consultations Co Ltd, and the Philippine government in the conduct of a feasibility study for the 26-kilometer Davao City Expressway. The deliverables include a geological survey, topographic map measurement, hydrological surveys, environmental impact and social impact assessments, and feasibility study reports.

Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening the Building of Agricultural Cooperatives between the Cooperative Development Authority (Philippines) and the Ministry of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs (China)

The CDA and the Chinese agriculture ministry agree to send their managers and technicians of the agricultural cooperatives to the Philippines for study tours. China's agriculture ministry agrees to provide training for 60 managers and technicians from Philippine agricultural cooperatives between 2019 and 2021. The two entities also agree to demonstrate and promote new agritechnologies thorugh the Phil-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology.

Infrastructure Cooperation Program between the Philippines and China



The two governments agree to encourage enterprises in their countries to participate in key railway, transportation, telecommunications, road and bridge projects in the Philippines, including: Philippine National Railways South Long Haul, Subic-Clark Railway, Mindanao Railway, Panay-Guimaras-Negros Island Bridge, Pasig River Ferry System, and Ilocos Norte Irrigation Project Phase II.

Program for Cooperation on Industrial Parks Development between the Philippines and China

The Philippines' Department of Trade and Industry and China's Ministry of Commerce agree to explore the establishment of industrial parks in places like the special economic zones under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), and Clark Development Corporation.

Executive Program of the Cultural Agreement of the Philippines and China for 2019-2023

The two governments agree to facilitate exchange visits for high-level cultural delegations, librarians, museum archeologists from their national museums, and cultural administrators. They also agree to conduct exhibits, seminars, and tours of cultural relics in the other country.

– Rappler.com