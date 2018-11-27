The Sandiganbayan's 2nd Division also found the former governor liable for causing undue injury to the complainant, a businessman who 'now lives in a small hut' after failing to get paid for a P15-million contract in 2002

Published 11:56 AM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The anti-graft court Sandiganbayan has convicted former Camarines Norte governor Jesus "Atoy" Typoco Jr of one count of graft in connection with the purchase of P15 million worth of school chairs and garden supplies for the province under his watch in 2002.

In a 22-page decision on November 23, the Sandiganbayan’s 2nd Division found Typoco guilty of gross negligence for approving the purchases, but acquitted him of a separate case of estafa due to insufficiency of evidence.

Typoco was also held liable for causing undue injury to the complainant, businessman Ildefonso Macaraig, who was not paid even after he fulfilled the contract.

Based on the graft conviction, the former governor faces a prison term of 6 years and one month. Associate Justice Lorifel Pahimna penned the ruling with Associate Justices Oscar Herrera Jr. and Michael Frederick Musngi.

Based on court records, Typoco issued a purchase order and a purchase request in 2002 in favor of Macaraig’s firm, Crown IBM Trading, for 7,219 school armchairs, and various garden supplies.

Typoco even made a special request to the winning contractor to paint “Gov. Atoy Typoco” at the back of each school chair.

Macaraig said he did not get a downpayment when he asked for it, and that Typoco assured him he would be paid in full.

Since he did not get a downpayment, Macaraig had to sell his 3-door apartment and his car, and even mortgaged his land to have enough funds to fulfil the contract.

After completing the delivery of all the items, the complainant asked Typoco for payment, but only got verbal assurances that he would be paid.

Macaraig even wrote the Presidential Action Center under the Office of the President to seek help from then president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, but he still did not get paid.

The court said in its decision that the businessman incurred heavy losses because of the unpaid contract.

“The business of the latter (complainant) weakened due to loss of capital. He now lives in a small hut after selling his 3-door apartment,” the 2nd Division said.

Typoco ran for Camarines Norte governor in 2016 but lost.

In 2017, the former governor and other provincial officials were charged in connection with the 2004 fertilizer fund scam. – Rappler.com