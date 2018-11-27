The PNP says it will extend 'every possible assistance' within its means to Pasay City police intelligence chief Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon

Published 5:05 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Slain Pasay City police intelligence chief Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon was awarded the Medalya ng Kagalingan (Medal of Merit) by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde on Tuesday, November 27.

Albayalde conferred the posthumous award during Taytayon’s funeral held at the Veronica Memorial Chapel in Pasay City on Tuesday.

According to the government’s Official Gazette, the PNP’s Medalya ng Kagalingan is awarded to members “for a single act of heroism or a series of heroic acts in duty.”

Taytayon died in an encounter Sunday, November 25, after he was shot by Narc Delemios, the fugitive who confessed to killing model Grab driver Gerardo Maquidato Jr in 2017. Delemios died on the spot after he was shot by Taytayon.

No foul play: During the sidelines of a press briefing Tuesday, PNP spokesperson Benigno Durana Jr denied claims there may have been foul play or error during the encounter between Taytayon and Delemios.

Gunshot wounds were said to be found in Taytayon’s back when his body was examined. He was accompanied by 8 non-commissioned officers when they ambushed Delemios at his hideout in Barangay 148, Zone 16, in Pasay City.

But Durana said findings from the PNP’s forensic team showed that bullets recovered from Taytayon belonged to Delemios' 9-mm Taurus gun.

Apart from this, Durana also said the PNP would review if Taytayon will receive a meritorious promotion for his service.

In a press briefing on Monday, November 26, Albayalde said the PNP will extend "every possible assistance within our means" to Taytayon's family. – Rappler.com