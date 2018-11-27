Naval vessels of Indonesia and Malaysia pay a port visit as part of the INDOMALPHI cooperation

Published 7:50 PM, November 27, 2018

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – The Joint Task Force INDOMALPHI and the Western Mindanao Command welcomed two visiting navy ships from Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut (TNI-AL) and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) in a ceremony at Zamboanga City Pier on Tuesday, November 27.

Eric Elias, Zamboanga City officer-in-charge who represented Mayor Ma. Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, was part of the team that welcomed the Indonesian and Malaysian vessels. With him were officers of the Western Mindanao Command, Naval Forces Western Mindanao and local government officials.

Also present were the Indonesian head of mission, LCDR Ahmad Yunus TNI-AL and Malaysian head of mission CDR Azeman Yusoff RMN.

The arrival of the two ships, KRI SURA (802) of TNI-AL and KD PARI (3510) of RMN marked the start of the INDOMALPHI 4th Trilateral Port Visit and Maritime Training Activities for the navies of Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines under the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA).