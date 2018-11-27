The Department of Health has not yet declared a measles outbreak as tests still have to be done to confirm the children were infected with the disease

Published 10:19 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 17 children from several remote communities in Malapatan town in Sarangani died from suspected measles over the last 3 weeks.

Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Enrique Domingo confirmed this with Rappler Tuesday night, November 27.

Domingo said the DOH has not yet declared a measles outbreak as tests still have to be done to confirm the children were infected with measles. (FAST FACTS: What is measles and how can it be prevented?)

He said the DOH was also observing and treating 74 other cases reported.

“We are still waiting for results of confirmatory tests. But we are monitoring for additional cases and doing supplemental measles immunization for the community,” Domingo said.

The DOH has repeatedly reminded the public to go to their nearest health care providers for a measles vaccine because the disease is supposed to be vaccine-preventable.

Prior to this, measles outbreaks were declared in Negros Oriental, a barangay in Taguig, Zamboanga City, Davao Region, and Davao City.

As a response, the DOH, launched its “Ligtas Tigdas” supplemental measles immunization program last April. The supplemental immunization program is done to achieve “herd immunity” status, where people who already have measles will be “walled off” from the rest of the population.

The program, however, saw the DOH fall below targets with few children vaccinated.

In a media forum in September, DOH National Immunization Program manager Maria Silva said this was because many parents were still scared of government's free vaccines almost a year after the Dengvaxia controversy. – Rappler.com