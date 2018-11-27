Police theorize that the gangland-style liquidation of the rookie cop and his asset is related to his anti-illegal drugs work

Published 9:24 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philppines – Police are looking at the possibility that the killing in Makati of a rookie cop of the Manila Police District (MPD) Monday, November 26, was related to his work as a member of the anti-illegal drugs unit.

Suspects riding motorcycles shot and killed Police Officer 1 Moises Llamas, and his asset Miguelito Suello around 1 am Monday at an eatery in H. Santos St in Barangay Tejeros, Makati.

It was a brazen gangland-style liquidation as the unidentified gunmen fired a second round of shots even when Llamas and Suello were already sprawled bloody on the pavement after the first volley of gunfire.

Senior Superintendent Rogelio Simon, Makati police chief, said they have identified "persons of interest."

Simon also said that Llamas wife was in labor with their first child on Tuesday, November 27.

A police said witnesses saw one of the suspects shot both Llamas and Suello from behind while the two were talking to each other. Even when both victims laid on the ground, a second gunman pumped another salvo of bullets at them.

Llamas and Suello died on the spot, said investigators.

The police report said after the shooting the gunmen ran to their motorcycles parked near the eatery and sped off towards JP Rizal St in Barangay Singkamas, Makati.

Police recovered spent bullet shells from still unidentified types of firearms at the crime scene.

Simon said Llamas was an active member of the MPD anti-illegal drugs campaign. Makati police said this was the reason they theorized that the hit was related to his work. – Rappler.com