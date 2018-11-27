(UPDATED) The President says he is sad to accept the resignation of his friend and fellow Davaoeño Jesus Dureza. He also announced he has fired OPAPP Undersecretary Ronald Flores and Assistant Secretary Yeshtern Donn Baccay.

Published 8:39 PM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte says he accepted the resignation of Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza.

“I am very sad that I accepted the resignaton of Secretary Dureza," he said during his speech at the inauguration of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport on Tuesday, November 27.

In the same speech, the President announced he had fired two officials in Dureza's office – Undersecretary Ronald Flores and Assistant Secretary Yeshtern Donn Baccay.

Flores is Undersecretary for Support Services and National Program Manager of PAMANA, the OPAPP's development arm. Baccay is Assistant Secretary for Support Services and PAMANA Concerns.

Duterte appeared to spare Dureza from any blame but said he was the superior of the two he had fired.

"Well, in fairness to Secretary Dureza, wala man siyang ano (he was not) – maybe because he's the head of office. Itong dalawa, nagkalat din (These two messed up also)," he said.

Duterte said he would fire another official but declined to elaborate.

"I'm going to fire also an undersecretary. Ito yung malikot, malikot itong mga ito, either yung ginagamit mo o talagang loose cannon kaya ang gobyerno hirap," he said.

(This is the persistent one, they are all persistent, either they are being used or they are really loose cannons so the government is having a hard time.) – Rappler.com