Foreign Secretary Teodoro 'Teddyboy' Locsin Jr is set to appear before the powerful Commission on Appointments, which screens the President's appointees

Published 8:00 AM, November 28, 2018

Bookmark this page to watch live at 9:30 am

MANILA, Philippines – Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), faces the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday morning, November 28.

Locsin is scheduled to appear before the CA, which screens the President's appointees, at 9:30 am on Wednesday at the Senate of the Philippines.

Locsin is a lawyer and television host who was once newspaper publisher, congressman, and speechwriter to 3 Philippine presidents. Most recently, he was the Philippines' permanent representative to the United Nations, until President Rodrigo Duterte chose him to replace Alan Peter Cayetano as foreign secretary. (READ: FAST FACTS: Who is DFA chief Teddyboy Locsin?)

Locsin took his oath as foreign secretary on October 17, after which he immediately represented the Philippines in regional meetings in Belgium and Singapore, hosted Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, helped in the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and signed a controversial memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development between Manila and Beijing.

Like Locsin, 47 officers of the DFA will undergo screening by the CA on Wednesday.

Among the career diplomats facing the CA is Elmer Cato, the DFA's assistant secretary for public diplomacy. Cato became controversial for releasing videos of Philippine embassy staff rescuing distressed overseas Filipino workers in Kuwait. The videos prompted Kuwait to declare the Philippine Ambassador persona non grata.

Watch the confirmation hearing of Locsin, Cato, and other DFA officers live on Rappler. – Rappler.com