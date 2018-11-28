Marko de Guzman, a 20-year-old University of Santo Tomas engineering student, dies over a month after the car crash

Published 1:30 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A passenger of popular ride-hailing app Grab died more than a month after a car crash left him with traumatic brain injury.

Marko de Guzman, a 20-year-old University of Santo Tomas engineering student, died on Tuesday, November 27.

His aunt Isabe Ocliasa confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

"He waited and fought for his life until she (De Guzman's mother) told him she was ready to let go, and didn't want to see him in pain anymore. Now, he is free of the pain," Ocliasa said.

De Guzman booked a ride with a friend on October 26, when the driver supposedly fell asleep behind the wheel and collided with another car along United Nations Avenue in Manila. The car also hit a Light Rail Transit post.

De Guzman fractured his skull, and was unable to talk or even recognize family members.

Grab Philippines was heavily criticized for not shouldering all of the medical expenses, which has reached at least P2.5 million.

The company said it extended financial support, but did not disclose the amount.

De Guzman's family had to crowdsource funds to cover the bills.

In a statement, Grab said De Guzman's death is a "wake-up call for all motorists to recognize the greater responsibility they hold the moment they hit the road."

"Our priority is to cooperate with the authorities to help shed light on the cause of this accident and bring swift justice to Marko's early passing. The parties directly involved must be held to greater liability," the company also said. – Rappler.com