(UPDATED) Foreign Secretary Teodoro 'Teddyboy' Locsin Jr defends the Duterte administration's foreign policy before the Commission on Appointments

Published 10:19 AM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Lawmakers on Wednesday, November 28, confirmed the appointment of Teodoro "Teddyboy" Locsin Jr as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), after the Cabinet official defended the Duterte administration's foreign policy before the Commission on Appointments (CA).

The CA confirmed Locsin's appointment shortly after it was recommended by its foreign relations committee. Locsin's hearing before the CA panel on foreign relations earlier on Wednesday took 42 minutes.

During the CA hearing, Senator Risa Hontiveros grilled Locsin about President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, and the Duterte administration's policy toward China.

"Withdrawing from the ICC does not legitimize any violation of human rights," Locsin answered Hontiveros. "It was far from being a knee-jerk reaction."

On Duterte's war on drugs, Locsin said, "It is, in my view, a legitimate war against criminal syndicates."

Hontiveros later asked Locsin how he reconciles an "independent foreign policy" with the Duterte administration's China-friendly policy. She cited Locsin's earlier statement that an independent foreign policy does not simply mean switching masters.

On the Philippines' renewed ties with China, Hontiveros asked, "Is this simply switching masters?" Locsin answered, "No, far from that."

Locsin is a lawyer and television host who was once newspaper publisher, congressman, and speechwriter to 3 Philippine presidents.

He was the Philippines' permanent representative to the United Nations until President Rodrigo Duterte chose him to replace Alan Peter Cayetano as foreign secretary. (READ: FAST FACTS: Who is DFA chief Teddyboy Locsin?)

Locsin took his oath as foreign secretary on October 17.

Soon after his oath-taking, Locsin immediately represented the Philippines in regional meetings in Belgium and Singapore, hosted Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, helped in the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and signed a controversial memorandum of understanding on oil and gas development between Manila and Beijing. – Rappler.com