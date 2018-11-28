Vice President Leni Robredo is set to deliver the keynote speech during the summit, where issues like climate change and good governance will be tackled

Published 11:00 AM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo is heading to Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, November 28, to attend this year's Asia Pacific Summit.

The Vice President is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the opening session of the summit on Saturday, December 1.

Robredo will be joining heads of state and government officials for the welcome banquet for the summit, which will gather leaders of different countries, businessmen, and civil society leaders to address issues like climate change and good governance.

The Vice President will return to the Philippines on Sunday, December 2.

Last week, on November 19, Robredo also delivered the keynote speech during the 8th Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats-Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Summit.

The Vice President told Asian and European liberals that it is their duty to support other institutions who engage in efforts to uphold democracy. – Rappler.com