Samad Pangandaman, president of the Mindanao Islamic Chamber of Commerce, and retired police general Abubakar Mangelen are named NCMF commissioners by President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 12:20 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte picked two Mindanaoans to be commissioners of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF).

They are engineer Samad Pangandaman and former Cotabato City police chief Abubakar Mangelen. The appointment papers of the two were released by Malacañang on Wednesday, November 28, but were signed on Monday, November 26.

Both will have a 4-year term. Pangandaman takes the position vacated by Paisalin PD Tago while Mangelen takes the place of Abdulwahid Inju.

Pangandaman had served as president of the Mindanao Islamic Chamber of Commerce, a group that had drafted a "wish list" from Muslim businessmen for Duterte before he assumed the presidency.

The NCMF, created in 2010 through Republic Act No. 9997, advises the President on policies and issues concerning Muslim Filipinos. For instance, it is the body consulted by Malacañang when deciding which days to proclaim as Muslim holidays.

The NCMF is also in charge of coordinating the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. It is supposed to monitor and evaluate government programs intended to address the socioeconomic concerns of Muslim Filipinos.

The commission is led by Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan, a former Lanao del Sur governor, and is supposed to have a total of 9 commissioners. – Rappler.com