Published 5:15 PM, November 28, 2018

PALAWAN, Philippines - Authorities recovered Wednesday, November 28, the mutilated body of a fisherman who was attacked by a saltwater crocodile in Balabac, an island town in the southernmost part of Palawan.

The victim, 35-year-old Cornelio "Buboy" Bonete, a resident of Barangay Poblacion 5, was reported missing since Tuesday, November 27. His family said he no longer went home after attending to his fishing boat.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel stationed in town found half of Bonete’s body in Barangay Salang a day after, local radio Brigada News FM reported. Barangay Salang is around 6 kilometers away from where the victim was last reported seen.

Balabac is known for recurrent human-crocodile conflicts, being the stronghold of saltwater crocodiles in the Philippines. Last month, a 16-year-old high school student survived a crocodile attack also in Barangay Poblacion 5.

Crocodile expert Rainier Manalo reminded Balabac residents to be wary as November starts the crocodiles’ breeding or mating season. He said it lasts until February, while their egg-laying season falls in March until August.

“During this time crocodiles are very active and highly protective in their territories,” Manalo, executive director of Davao-based non-profit Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Inc, told Rappler in a text message.

Manalo's group has been continuously studying years of human-crocodile conflict in Balabac. They attribute the crocodile attacks to the increase in habitat loss due to mangrove conversion and debarking in major areas in town.

“Human-crocodile conflict is not easily prevented if there's an increasing habitat destruction,” he said.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD), an environment agency tasked to implement R.A. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, said its communication team held a crocodile awareness campaign in town recently.

“The only way to avoid [the human-crocodile conflict] is mitigation. Meaning, people should always be aware that crocodiles are present in their area and take responsibility, being diligent enough to avoid an encounter with crocodiles,” PCSD spokesman Jovic Fabello told Rappler in a separate interview.

Fabello added the presence of crocodiles in town is a “common knowledge to the residents and it saddens us an incident like this still happened.”

The Balabac municipal government previously told Rappler that its staff had also conducted information drives in affected barangays of Catagupan, Rabor, Poblacion and Agutayan, and also installed warning signs reminding vulnerable residents to stay away from river swamps identified as crocodiles’ habitat. – Rappler.com