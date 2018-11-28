The order to start the Christmas break on December 15 covers public elementary and high school students. It's up to private schools if they'll implement it.

Published 6:36 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Christmas is coming early for students as the Department of Education (DepEd) moved the start of the holiday break from Saturday, December 22, to Saturday, December 15.

In an order signed on Wednesday, November 28, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the DepEd moved the break a week earlier so that students can spend more time with their families.

The DepEd said, however, that other student activities may still take place on December 15.

The order covers public elementary and high school students.

As for private school students, Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said it would be up to the discretion of the schools to implement the order as they already have their own school calendars.

Classes will resume on January 2, 2019 – a Wednesday – as originally scheduled. The end of the academic year also remains April 5, 2019 – a Friday.

Briones said all regions, divisions, and schools must review their curriculums to make sure all topics are still covered within the year.

