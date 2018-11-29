(UPDATED) The policemen face the penalty of reclusion perpetua, or imprisonment from 20 to 40 years, without eligibility of parole

Published 8:55 AM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A regional trial court in Caloocan found 3 policemen guilty of murdering 17-year-old Kian delos Santos, making it the first conviction of abusive cops in President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Caloocan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 125 Judge Rodolfo Azucena Jr convicted Police Officer 3 (PO3) Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, and PO1 Jerwin Cruz and sentenced them to reclusion perpetua, or imprisonment from 20 to 40 years, without eligibility of parole.

The 3 were also ordered to pay Delos Santos' family P100,000 as civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages, P45,000 as actual damages, and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

But the cops were found not guilty of planting firearms and drugs for failure of the prosecution to prove guilt.

The moment the court handed out the verdict on Thursday, a cry came out from the defense side, from one of the girlfriends of the cops. Cruz was also seen crying.

The 3 were immediately whisked away by their police escorts, but no one wanted to make a statement. The police didn’t say where they will be taken.

By rules, convicts are generally committed to the New Bilibid Prison, but the court has yet to release a commitment order as of posting time.

Delos Santos' parents Saldy and Lorenza were also immediately whisked away by their Witness Protection Program escorts.

The 3 policemen, previously of Caloocan City Police Station 7, were arrested and detained February this year, or 6 months after Delos Santos was killed. He was shot while in a kneeling position in a dark alley in Barangay 160, Caloocan.

The police team was conducting the anti-drug operation Oplan Galugad, when they claimed the lanky Delos Santos shot at them. They claimed the usual police narrative of "nanlaban (fought back)" or shooting the victim as part of self-defense, which has been the line of the government in response to accusations of extrajudicial killings.

Extrajudicial killing

A CCTV footage later showed the policemen dragging a teen – supposed to be Delos Santos – across a basketball court, before taking him to a dark alley where, according to forensics, the victim was shot from above. He was kneeling, face down, when he was shot.



The cops do not deny shooting Delos Santos, saying it was a shoot-out, but they denied that the teen in the CCTV footage was the victim.

“Tama na po, may test pa ako bukas (Please stop, I have a test tomorrow),” Delos Santos supposedly begged the cops, according to eyewitnesses.

It was the most sensational case yet of an extrajudicial killing in Duterte’s war on drugs, which boosted the case for human rights advocates who claim cops are killing Filipinos with impunity emboldened by the tough-talking President.

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing thousands of police documents related to the deaths committed under the mantle of the war on drugs, whose constitutionality they will have to decide.

So far, the High Court has released a resolution saying the number of deaths alone gives the impression that the killings are state-sponsored.

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is also conducting preliminary examinations into Duterte’s war on drugs to establish jurisdiction to prosecute him for crimes against humanity.

As a response, Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC, but the preliminary examinations remain valid based on the Rome Statute. – Rappler.com