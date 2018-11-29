The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has tightened security at the freeport zone after prominent businessman Dominic Sytin, president and founder of United Auctioneers, is killed by unidentified gunmen

Published 9:41 AM, November 29, 2018

ZAMBALES, Philippines – A prominent businessman based in Subic Bay Freeport was killed by two unidentified men Wednesday evening, November 28.

The victim was identified as Dominic Sytin, president and founder of United Auctioneers, a company engaged in the importation of secondhand vehicles.

Witnesses said Sytin was about to enter the Lighthouse Resort and Hotel with some companions when the suspects approached him and shot him in the head.

Sytin was dead on the spot while a still unidentified person was wounded in the attack.

The suspects got away using a motorcycle. Authorities are still investigating the motive for the killing.

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) strongly condemned the incident.



“This is sad news for us, not only because a prominent businessman who has been a very active member of the Subic Freeport community has fallen prey to violence, but also because one life has been snuffed out just like that,” SBMA chairperson Wilma Eisma said in a statement.

“We condole with the family of the victim and pray with them that the perpetrators of this dastardly crime be identified at the soonest possible time so that justice can be served,” she added.

Eisma said the SBMA is working with the Philippine National Police and other investigating units.

“I have ordered at 7:28 pm a lockdown at all the Freeport gates as soon as I heard the sad news. I have also directed the SBMA SWAT team to double security at the gates and to thoroughly examine each person and every vehicle prior to their exit,” she said – Rappler.com