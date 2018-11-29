Northern Mindanao Police spokesperson Superintendent Surki Sereñas says the family of Gexie Ray Ungab won't file a case 'because they are apparently under threat'

Published 7:53 PM, November 29, 2018

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – Law student and former Xavier University philosophy instructor Gexie Ray Ungab was buried in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday, November 28, almost a week after his body was found mutilated in Marawi City.

Police in Marawi City discovered Ungab's body in a road in Lilod Madaya on November 23, but said they believe he was killed as early as November 18.

Marawi police brought Ungab's body to Capin Funeral Homes in Iligan City on the day they found it.

Possible motives: Philipppine National Police (PNP) Northern Mindanao spokesperson Superintendent Surki Sereñas cited a Marawi police report that Ungab sustained multiple stab wounds, a gunshot wound to the head, and his genital was almost severed.

“In our investigation, it was revealed that he was invited to Lanao del Sur to attend a gathering. The next time he was seen, he was dead already,” Sereñas said.

Ungab's girlfriend is from Marawi City.

Sequence of events: According to a police timeline, Sereñas said Ungab was last seen alive on November 16 when his father, Alexie, dropped him off around noon at the Plaza Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro. Alexie said his son told him he was going to Marawi City with his girlfriend.

Sereñas said Ungab did not return that day.

Ungab's family filed a missing person report with the Tagoloan police when his phone became unreachable on November 17.

Sereñas added that although Marawi police brought Ungab’s body to Iligan City on November 23, “his parents only found out [about his death] on November 24.”

Ungab was buried November 28 at Golden Haven Memorial in Bulua, Cagayan de Oro.

Is victim's family under threat? Sereñas said the regional police are only assisting the Lanao del Sur Police and Marawi City Police in the investigaton.

“PNP-Lanao del Sur has jurisdiction, [because] allegedly [Ungab] was kidnapped in Cagayan de Oro and reported missing in Tagoloan,” Sereñas said.

Ungab was an employee of the local government of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

Sereñas said Ungab's family was not cooperating with authorities “because they are apparently under threat.”

“There is also no blotter and the family did not file a case. They won’t sue,” Sereñas said. – Rappler.com