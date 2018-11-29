Ocampo and Castro were on a humanitarian mission in Talaingod town when they were arrested

Published 12:25 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Bayan Muna Representative Satur Ocampo and ACT Representative France Castro were arrested with at least 79 others on Wednesday night, November 28.

Ocampo and Castro were on a humanitarian mission in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, when they were arrested, human rights group Karapatan said on Thursday, November 29. They are currently detained at the Talaingod Police Station.

The arrest comes nearly 4 months after the PNP mounted a manhunt for Ocampo and fellow former leftist lawmakers Teddy Casino, Rafael Mariano, and Liza Maza, in connection with a case filed 12 years ago, when they were charged with conspiring to kill two people in 2003 and 2004.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com