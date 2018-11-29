President Rodrigo Duterte also promotes his son-in-law's brother Waldo Carpio to agriculture undersecretary

Published 2:10 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte named Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) official Aileen Lizada as a commissioner for the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Lizada, a controversial and outspoken board of trustees member of the LTFRB, will now be among the CSC commissioners led by CSC Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa Bala.

According to her appointment paper, signed by Duterte on November 9, Lizada takes the place of CSC Commissioner Robert Martinez. (READ: LTFRB staff file complaint at Ombudsman vs Lizada)

Meanwhile, Duterte has promoted his son-in-law's brother, Waldo Carpio, to agriculture undersecretary. His appointment paper was signed on Tuesday, November 27.

Carpio, brother of Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio, had previously been appointed assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture in September last year. This means his promotion comes after more than a year after he was named assistant secretary.

He is also the nephew of former ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who had angered Duterte for her vocal criticism of his campaign against illegal drugs and other policies.

The President stood as primary sponsor at the wedding of Waldo Carpio and Regine Carpio in September 2016.

Given Carpio's close ties to Duterte's family, is the appointment unconstitutional? This is not the case as Carpio is beyond the 4th degree prohibition against appointments for the President's relatives.

Duterte also appointed new Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) officials after he had fired its officials over a deal with a casino company that Malacañang said was disadvantageous to the government.

He named Ruth Marie Equipaje and Cesar Aljama as members of the NPF board of trustees. – Rappler.com