'He has to fly to Mindanao to attend to the problem of insurgency in Mindanao,' says Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, without elaborating

Published 12:20 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte canceled his scheduled appearance at the Bonifacio Day ceremony in Caloocan to be held on the afternoon of Friday, November 30.

On Friday morning, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a message to reporters that Duterte "has to fly to Mindanao to attend to the problem of insurgency in Mindanao."

Panelo has not responded to reporters' queries on the specific insurgency incident that prompted the President's quick return to his home region.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will attend the ceremony in Duterte's stead, said Panelo.

The ceremony is supposed to take place at 3:30 pm at the Bonifacio Monument.

It was not the first time for Duterte to skip such ceremonies. In 2017, he canceled his participation at the Philippine Independence Day rites in Rizal Park.

Malacañang had initially given no reason for his absence but then foreign secretary Alan Peter Cayetano eventually told reporters that Duterte had not been feeling well that morning. – Rappler.com