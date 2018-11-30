'The mounting tax charges against Rappler are a blatant form of legal harassment,' says the Committee to Protect Journalists

Published 12:56 PM, November 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Various journalist groups as well as an international human rights group expressed their support for Rappler following 5 separate tax cases filed recently by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Rappler Holdings Corporation and Maria Ressa.

"The Committee to Protect Journalists condemns the escalated campaign of legal harassment and calls on authorities to immediately drop all pending charges against Rappler," the CPJ said in a statement on Thursday, November 29 – the same day Rappler’s lawyers discovered the 5th case that was separately filed before the Pasig Regional Trial Court.

Prior to this, the DOJ had filed 4 tax cases before the Court of Tax Appeals on November 26 and 28. Rappler Holdings is the holding company of Rappler Inc.

"The mounting tax charges against Rappler are a blatant form of legal harassment and underline President Rodrigo Duterte's desperate attempt to stifle its critical reporting on his government," said Shawn Crispin, CPJ's senior Southeast Asia representative.

He added, "The spurious charges should be dropped before any more damage is done to his administration's already threadbare credibility."

On Twitter, the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) said it stands by Ressa and Rappler.

"These unwarranted attacks must stop," it added.

.@mariaressa is a beacon of quality journalism. We stand by her and the incredible work of @rapplerdotcom. These unwarranted attacks must stop. https://t.co/VW7Ut2ZnqK #pressfreedom — ICFJ (@ICFJ) November 29, 2018

In November, Ressa received major awards from both groups: ICFJ's 2018 Knight International Journalism Award and CPJ's 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award.

Aside from the journalist groups, international watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday said that with the recent tax cases, the President "has sent a chilling message to journalists and human rights activists that they will be targeted for exposing his murderous campaign."

"Friends of the Philippines should make it clear to the president that the case against Ressa and Rappler should be dropped or there will be serious diplomatic consequences," HRW Asia Director Brad Adams said in his dispatch.

Ressa described the tax cases against her and Rappler as a desperate move aimed at silencing independent voices.

"We continue to tell the story of the nation," Ressa said. "These cases will not intimidate nor distract us from holding public officials to account through our stories." – Rappler.com