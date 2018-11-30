The 2019 edition of the Ati-Atihan festival attended by devotees, balikbayans and tourists starts January 2 until January 20, the third Sunday of January

Published 10:47 PM, November 30, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – Religious activities for the forthcoming Santo Niño Ati-Atihan festival in Kalibo, Aklan will now run for 18 days instead of the traditional 10-day celebration.

In 2019, Ati-Atihan will be celebrated by devotees, balikbayans and tourists beginning January 2 until January 20, the third Sunday of January.

Often known as the mother of all Philippine festivals, Ati-Atihan in Kalibo is the biggest, colorful and festive celebration in honor of Señor Santo Niño. It is also celebrated by the rhythmic beating of drums and traditional street dancing in January.

The opening liturgy rite and blessing of instruments on January 2 will set the tone for the Feast of Señor Santo Niño de Kalibo and the theme ‘Adlaw Adlaw nga Panaad ag Debosyon kay Santo Nino de Kalibo.’

The traditional ‘Paeapak’ in Kalibo Cathedral grounds and devotional novena will also take place daily from January 2 to January 20.

Daily processions around Kalibo Pastrana Park will begin on January 2 to January 13 and Pagbisita ni Santo Nino sa Baryo will start on January 3 to January 10.

Chapel visitation and vigil of parishioners in the barangays are scheduled in Tinigaw, Linabuan Norte, Mobo, Bakhaw Sur, Estancia, Bakhaw Norte and Tigayon.

‘Haead Pasaeamat’ will get underway with praise, dance and worship from January 14 to 18 at 6 pm in the Kalibo Cathedral grounds.

On January 19, a dawn penitential procession at 4 am along the major streets of Kalibo and the blessing of karos (floats) will kick off the ‘Bisperas it Kapistahan ni Senor Santo Nino de Kalibo’ celebration.

Tribes, groups and individuals will compete for Sadsad Ati-Atihan contest at 8 am from Mabini Street to downtown Kalibo followed by the blessing of children, tribes, bands and groups at 11 am and Ro Hornada at 12 noon at Kalibo Pastrana Park and Kalibo Cathedral grounds.

Starting at 7 am traslacion, pilgrims mass, and procession after the mass will highlight the ‘Kaadlawan it Kapistahan ni Senor Santo Nino de Kalibo” on January 20.

A religious procession and torch parade of Santo Nino images will be held also at 3 pm along the major streets of Kalibo. A closing liturgy rite at 8 pm will culminate the 18-day celebration.

“We highly encourage the devotees and visitors to join the procession after the pilgrims mass in the morning, and the procession and torch parade in the afternoon,” Fr. Jose Tudd Belandres of Saint John the Baptist Cathedral Parish said. – Rappler.com