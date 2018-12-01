UCCP Bishop Antonio Ablon says the 4 pastors only rushed to Talaingod town after learning that the National Solidarity Mission participants were getting harassed, but got arrested along with the rest

Published 6:36 PM, December 01, 2018

DAVAO CITY – The 4 pastors who were among those arrested with former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo in Talaingod, Daval del Norte, were reportedly not part of the group that tried to bring out minors from the town, the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) said on Saturday, December 1.

“When the mission participants were harassed, 4 pastors of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines rushed to Talaingod to extend whatever assistance possible to the (National Solidarity Mission) volunteers. They, too, were arrested and detained,” UCCP Bishop Antonio Ablon said in a statement.

The 18 individuals in the group face complaints of human trafficking, child abuse, kidnapping, failure to return a minor.

On Thursday, November 28, Ocampo, ACT Teachers Representative France Castro, and the 16 other members of the National Solidarity Mission were arrested at a checkpoint in Talaingod town after 14 minors were found in their convoy.

Salugpongan Ta’Tanu Igkanogon Community Learning Center Incorporated had said from the start, however, that the children were students of the STTICLC school in Barangay Palma Gil who were being evacuated by the NSM due to alleged harassment by state forces, including a food blockade to the school,

The Police Regional 11 earlier identified the 4 pastors as Pastor Edgar Ugal, Reverend Ryan Magpayo, and Reverent Jurie Jaime of UCCP Davao, and Pastor Eller Ordeza of United Methodist Church Davao.

In his statement, Ablon also maintained that Ocampo and his group did not commit any unlawful act as they were only “extend(ing) humanitarian assistance and psychosocial intervention to the beleaguered Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanugon (Unity in Defense of Ancestral Domain) Learning Center in Talaingod, whose teachers and students have been subjected to relentless harassment by the Alamara with the aid and direction of the 56th IB, Philippine Army.”

The Alamara is allegedly a military-backed anti-communist vigilante group composed of Lumad warriors.

Senior Inspector Alarene Fulache, chief of Davao del Norte police's Women and Children’s Protection Desk, said Ocampo's group could not present any parental consent to justify why the children, aged 14 to 17, were with them.

“So in effect, they were trafficking the minors,” Fulache said.

Chief Superintendent Marcelo Morales, the Southern Mindanao police chief, said the provincial prosecutor of Davao del Norte had recommended a bail bond of P80,000 for each of the 18 arrested suspects.

As their arrest was followed by a long weekend owing to national holiday on Friday, November 30, Ocampo and the other accused could only post bail on Monday, December 3, at the earliest.

Ablon maintained that the arrest of Ocampo and the 17 others were illegal although Morales had earlier said the suspects had waived their rights to question the legality of their arrest. (READ: Makabayan condemns 'illegal' arrest of Satur Ocampo, France Castro)

“We also condemn the approval of this arrest by President Duterte whom Presidential spokesperson (Salvador Panelo) said was absent at the Bonifacio Day rites in order to focus on the Talaingod situation and the insurgency in Mindanao,' he said.

"National Security Adviser General Hermogenes Esperon also justified the arrest as part of counterinsurgency operations,” Ablon added.

Another pastor held in Davao del Sur

In Davao del Sur, police authorities briefly held another pastor on Friday, November 30, at a checkpoint when he was found traveling with some minors to Compostela Valley.

Senior Superintendent Alan Manibog, the Davao del Sur police chief, said that after some questioning, Pastor Rody Candido of the Church of Christ Congregation was released without charges.

Manibog said Candido was on one of 5 vans carrying the minors. The convoy, which came from the direction of South Cotabato, was flagged down at a police checkpoint in Sulop town.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development office in the town immediately took custody of the minors for profiling while Candido was brought to the Sulop police office for investigation.

He said it turned out that Candido and his group were heading for New Bataan, Compostela Valley, to attend a national youth convention.

He said they did not file charges against the pastor after it was confirmed that their visit to Compostela Valley was legitimate.– Rappler.com