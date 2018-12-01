Matalam town police are eyeing a land dispute as the motive for the attack

Published 8:30 PM, December 01, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Five farmers were killed in an ambush in Matalam, North Cotabato, on Saturday morning, December 1.

Police Chief Inspector Bryan Placer, Matalam police chief, said in a report that two others were still missing following the ambush in Barangay Kibudoc around 10:30 am.

Placer said the group of George Dilangalen, 50, were on two motorcycles on their way to their farms when they were attacked by at least 16 suspects in Purok Ragsak, also in Barangay Kibudoc.

Dilangalen, his companions Tata Angeles, During Panga, Jomer Sultan, and Samsudun Dilangalen were killed, the police chief said.

Two of the victims' companions, identified as Datu Ali Sultan and Soharto Dilangalen, remained missing as of 6 pm Saturday.

Matalam police identified the leader of suspects as Jojo Bejante.

Placer said based on the initial investigation, the motive being eyed was a land dispute between the victims and the suspects. – Rappler.com