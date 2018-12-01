Davao del Norte police wanted to defy the release order, prompting Tagum City Executive Judge Arlene Palabrica to issue a supplemental order

Published 9:42 PM, December 01, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo, ACT Teachers Partylist France Castro, and 16 others arrested in Talaingod, Daval del Norte for alleged human trafficking, kidnapping, and child abuse charges were released from detention late Saturday, December 1.

Bayan Muna Representative Carlos Zarate told Rappler that Tagum City Executive Judge Arlene Palabrica ordered the release after their lawyers posted a total bail of P1,452,600.

Zarate said that Davao del Norte police "initially wanted to defy the order."

The police argued that the P80,000 bail recommended by Davao del Norte Prosecutor Normal Solis for each of those in Ocampo's group was for only child abuse charges, and not for the kidnapping and human trafficking charges for which they were still under investigation.

Palabrica issued a supplemental order on Saturday at 7 pm to rule on their release. Ocampo, Castro, and the 16 others members of the National Solidarity Mission (NSM) were freed by 8:30 pm.

"We clearly and categorically declare that the P80,000 cash bond posted by all the above-named respondent is for the cases they are charged and are pending before the Provincial Prosecution's Office," the dispositive portion of the order read.

"The police officer or military personnel or anybody who has custody of the above-named respondents are ordered to release them from custody and detention," Palabrica added.

On Thursday, November 28, Ocampo, Castro, and 16 others were arrested at a checkpoint in Talaingod town after 14 minors were found in their convoy.

Police filed a complaint against the group, citing the absence of parental consent for them to bring the minors, gaed 14 to 17, out of Talaingod. But the Salugpongan Ta’Tanu Igkanogon Community Learning Center (STTICLC) Incorporated said the children were students of the STTICLC school in Sitio Dulyan, Barangay Palma Gil in Talaingod, who were being evacuated due to alleged harassment by state forces. – Rappler.com