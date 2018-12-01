Police identify the victim as Francis de Leon. The incident is still under investigation.

Published 11:58 PM, December 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 24-year-old man was found dead in Marikina City early Saturday morning, December 1.

The victim was identified as Francis de Leon. His body was found lying along J. Molina Street corner Blue Bird Street in Barangay Concepcion Uno around 1:20 am on Saturday

The police spot report said that a body was found by a citizen, and was reported to the barangay tanod patrolling in the area.

According to the report, upon their arrival, the rescue team declared De Leon dead. The incident is still under investigation.

In a now-deleted viral Facebook post, De Leon's body was said to have sustained stabs on the neck.

De Leon was a graduate of Legal Management in Ateneo de Manila University. He had worked with the Department of Education in its disaster management efforts. – Rappler.com