Catholic devotees flock to Intramuros, Manila, for the annual Grand Marian Procession

Published 7:38 AM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At the annual Grand Marian Procession held in Intramuros, Manila, on December 2, faithful Catholics brought with them not only their personal prayers but their prayers for society.

“Ang aking dasal ay kapayapaan dahil sa mga kaguluhan ngayon, umaasa ako na magkakaroon din ng paghihilom,” said Catalina Español. (I am praying for peace because of the the conflicts happening now; I am hoping that there will be a healing.)

Coming all the way from the Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion Parish in Bulakan, Bulacan, Español has been joining the event since last year.

As a catechist, she said that taking part in the procession is one of her ways to serve God, who is always responding to her requests.

Meanwhile, HIV Awareness advocate Joross de Vera prayed for total acceptance from the society as he waited for the religious images to pass in front of him outside the Philippine Red Cross Headquarters in the walled city.

“So yung prayer ko is sana yung stigma of getting tested positive of HIV ay mabawasan din or kung puwede ma-eliminate especially sa mga tao na may stigma sa mga taong may HIV,” he said. (I am praying that the stigma on HIV may be lessened or eliminated, especially the stigma that people have with individuals who have HIV.)

De Vera asked people to accept them since they are just like normal people and that the only thing that makes them different is the illness they have. (READ: IN NUMBERS: Global HIV/AIDS cases still on the rise)

“Nakakapag-perform pa rin naman kami ng mga duties namin. We’re still like a regular person,” added De Vera. (We can still perform our duties.)

Tourists in awe

Along the sidewalks of Intramuros, the attention of tourists Petr Kohout and Simona Ragimova of Czech Republic were fixed on the procession.

“Well, it’s very impressive, colorful and nice as well. Honestly, we do not have processions like this back home so to be exact, it’s very interesting,” Ragimova said.

Meanwhile, Kohout told Rappler that the time he saw the procession, he immediately prayed for something that touches his heart – for the poverty of children to come to an end.

“The poverty of children is hard especially when they do not have someone taking care of them,” said Kohout.

According to a parochial vicar of the Our Lady of Lujan Parish in the Diocese of Kalookan, the event aims to show the example of the Virgin Mary to the faithful. it also hopes to encourage people to make her one of their models in living a Christian life.

The vicar also said the annual procession conveys a message of hope to those losing faith in God and and trust towards his fellow man. – Rappler.com