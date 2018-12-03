The 3 Philippine National Police Academy cadets have two days to appeal the decision to have them expelled

Published 9:41 AM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three senior cadets of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy are facing dismissal for their involvement in the oral sex scandal that rocked the elite police academy.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) president Ricardo de Leon.

The PPSC has administrative supervision of the PNP Academy.

What did they do? On October 6, a 3rd-year cadet allegedly ordered two freshmen cadets to perform oral sex for allegedly committing violations inside the academy.

While this was going on, two academy sophomores reportedly watched and did not lift a finger to intervene. (READ: PNP Academy beatings: Tradition turning into tragedy)

These “violations” inside the academy usually refer to cadets failing to follow orders of their upperclassmen. The corresponding punishments are typically just limited to physical exercises, such as push-ups or laps around the academy’s oval.

The grounds for dismissal: The 3 cadets were found guilty of the administrative charge Grave Delinquency, and Conduct Unbecoming of an Officer or Acts Inimical or Prejudicial to Good Order or Discipline.

Dismissal is the toughest punishment that could come out of administrative cases. The 3 cadets are also facing hazing charges which could land them in prison.

Their dismissal is not final. The cadets have two days to appeal the decision of the PNP Academy. – Rappler.com