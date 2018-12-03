Midas Marquez is applying for the new vacancy for associate justice

December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Court Administrator Midas Marquez has been named the new spokesperson of the Supreme Court under Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin, Bersamin himself confirmed on Monday, December 3.

Marquez will hold both positions, court administrator and spokesperson, concurrently.

He will now also head the Public Information Office (PIO), whose deputy chief Gleo Guerra served as the High Court’s spokesman under retired Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro.

Marquez was designated spokesperson by Bersamin.

Marquez is also applying for the latest vacancy for an Associate Justice to replace Associate Justice Noel Tijam, who is set to retire when he turns 70 on January 5, 2019. He is up for the post against 19 other applicants.

Marquez held the same concurrent posts during the terms of former chief justices Reynato Puno and Renato Corona. He was replaced as PIO chief and spokesperson by human rights lawyer Ted Te during the time of ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Te resigned during the De Castro term. He had publicly stated his disagreement to the quo warranto ouster of Sereno.

In Marquez’ last application for associate justice, he was opposed by President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Carpio-Duterte, because of allegedly using some connections to curry favor from her for an appointment. For that vacancy, Duterte appointed Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, formerly of the Court of Appeals.

Sara’s affidavit sent to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) accused Marquez of colluding with Duterte supporters, allegedly to secure the appointment in exchange for dropping the case against the Davao Mayor filed by a court sherriff over the infamous punching incident in 2011. – Rappler.com